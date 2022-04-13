13th April 2022

2 years and 19 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



I am shattered!



Today was the day that I and all those from my photo club had to hang our exhibition at the Landmark Arts Centre. This is the first time our exhibition has been held for three years due to two cancellations during the Covid Pandemic. The morning started well as I got there early to help Seamus. It rapidly went downhill as it was very apparent that a number of tasks had not been allocated. and original files of information lost. I took charge of the shop and had little idea of what I was doing. I did not actually hang my panel until 2.30pm in the afternoon although it looks good with three framed montage prints.



I did not leave until 5.30pm and after a break of a couple of hours for dinner, I was back on the computer churning out signage and information for the shop folder as I am on duty tomorrow morning. Exhausting.

