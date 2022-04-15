Previous
15th April 2022 by emmadurnford
105 / 365

15th April 2022

2 years and 21 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Good Friday.

I caught the train over to Raynes Park to see Sarah, Patrick and Izzy who is home for easter. I have not seen Izzy for quite some time due to Covid. I stopped via Waitrose to pick up some Cadbury mini-eggs for a little Easter gift. Izzy was on good form although pretty tired from her journey home the day before. This is Ted and Ollie who were very hopeful that I would drop some of Sarah’s excellent home made cake. I did not but might have ‘accidentally put my plate on the floor where they could assist in clearing up crumbs.’

For some reason I was absolutely shattered in the afternoon and had to take it gently - I’m feeling old. I think the stress and hard work at the exhibition may have caught up with me.
