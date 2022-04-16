Previous
16th April 2022 by emmadurnford
106 / 365

16th April 2022

2 years and 22 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Easter Saturday.

Although was not on duty at the Landmark this weekend, I popped in anyway to drop off some business cards and have a quick look around the exhibition. It looks really good although one members has about seven panels which willed to be addressed before next ears exhibition.

I popped to Tescos in the afternoon and took a photo of this beautiful tree full of blossom outside of Elmfield House. I also put together Colin’s accommodation list so he has all the contact details easily to hand although it will be me checking him and Chris in at each location.
Emma Durnford

