22nd April 2022 by emmadurnford
112 / 365

22nd April 2022

2 years and 28 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Today was rather unusual. Colin and Chris started the day in Dunkirk and I had a funeral to attend on Colin’s behalf of Mike Duffield, a neighbour in the Crescent who Colin knew quite well as they used to cycle together through Richmond Park to work. I travelled with Val from across the road taking the 285 towards South West Middlesex crematorium. I was lugging a rucksack with a camera and bottle of wine for a job afterwards and was worrying about timings.

It was good to see a large number of people from the Crescent attending to support Karen and her family. It was a humanist ceremony with a celebrant and as services go it we’d actually very good. At the end we were all given a packet of seeds to plant in memory of Mike.

Luckily as there are always so many services they are run pretty much like clockwork so I was out and racing for the bus by 1.35pm. I had to take two buses to get to my next 2.30pm appointment at St Margaret’s meeting my friend Amanda and her husband Martyn. He is a volunteer at the Kilmorey Mausoleum which I desperately want a shot for my calendar. Access is limited to 3-4 times a year but luckily he got me in during a routine check for clearing vegetation. It only ‘cost’ a bottle of wine and a promise to forward photos to a woman from the old Environment Agency.

I was pretty tired by the time I got back and then had to check Colin and Chris were able to collect the key and had managed to check in ok which the had.
