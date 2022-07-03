Previous
Next
3rd July 2022 by emmadurnford
169 / 365

3rd July 2022

2 years and 97 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.

Today I spent all afternoon making up nearly 300 greeting cards for four branches of Waterstones and also Card Collection.

We are also on ‘Whisky Duty’ until next Saturday evening but at least he seems to have learned how to use his litter tray this time!
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise