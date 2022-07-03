Sign up
169 / 365
3rd July 2022
2 years and 97 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.
Today I spent all afternoon making up nearly 300 greeting cards for four branches of Waterstones and also Card Collection.
We are also on ‘Whisky Duty’ until next Saturday evening but at least he seems to have learned how to use his litter tray this time!
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2022 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
3rd July 2022 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
pet
,
feline
,
marmalade
