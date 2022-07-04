4th July 2022

2 years and 98 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



The appointment has been in our diaries for some time. Colin had an MRI scan at the Royal Marsden in South Kensington at 11.00am so we had an early start. Luckily, although nowhere as nice as the Swiss trains, everything ran to time and surprisingly the District Line from Wimbledon was not busy even though it’s the Wimbledon tennis on at the moment.



I was actually able to accompany Colin into the hospital this time although after waiting for 45 minutes, I decided to go out for some fresh air and get a coffee at the little cafe in St Luke’s church nearby.



Colin eventually called just after 12.30 and we met up for lunch. We did try St Likes again but they were short staffed so after ten minutes we decided to go and try the same place we had eaten on our previous visit and we managed to get an outside table.



It was quite hot and we are trying to avoid big crowds so we set off home after lunch. Todays photo is the impressive original wrought iron facade to South Kensington station when the underground was called a railway!

