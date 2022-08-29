29th August 2022

2 years and 154 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Bank Holiday Monday and the day that I had designated as serious packing day - I even did a lot of ironing. I made good inroads into the packing and cannot do much more before Wednesday evening now.



In the afternoon I amended the paper I had written with feedback from the photo club members who were on the Zoom meeting as well. It is looking good and we will have a clear idea of the way forward and the timeline and volunteers required to ensure the event runs more smoothly than it did this year.



This is Boris and Gulliver trying to their Spanish outfits for our trip in a few days