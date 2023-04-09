Previous
9th April 2023
9th April 2023

Happy Easter.

Todays photo makes me happy as it is a basket of all different sort of chocolate eggs which theoretically I gave to Colin but in fact I will be sharing with him! I wasn’t supposed to be at the Landmark this morning but I needed to drop off some additional paperwork that someone else should have completed but hadn’t. I managed to see a bit more of the exhibition although I also ended up making a number of cups of teas for visitors as well despite sitting away from all the action in a quiet corner.

Later in the day I rustled up an Easter Sunday roast with all the trimmings. It’s a lot of work peeling but is worth it as we both enjoy it - I even made Yorkshire puddings - yum.
Emma Durnford

