98 / 365
8th April 2023
A bit of a lie in this morning as I was not on duty at the Landmark even though I was still taking calls about the SumUp machine!
Here’s some lovely cherry blossom against a blue sky - spring is really here.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
Album
2023 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th April 2023 5:04pm
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
blossom
,
cherry
