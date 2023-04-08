Previous
Next
8th April 2023 by emmadurnford
98 / 365

8th April 2023

A bit of a lie in this morning as I was not on duty at the Landmark even though I was still taking calls about the SumUp machine!

Here’s some lovely cherry blossom against a blue sky - spring is really here.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise