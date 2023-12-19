19th December 2023

Todays tasks were to make the annual batch of mince pies complete with an additional teaspoon of brandy in each one, along with delivering some prints to a woman in Fulwell who may wish to buy one of my montage prints. During my pastry making she was emailing back and forth changing what she wanted to see.



Eventually, after tripping really badly and only just avoiding falling by grabbing a picket fence (never one to do things by halves), I had a nice chat and the two sisters each want to purchase a framed Strawberry Hill montage. This is good news although a bit inconvenient as the montages they originally wanted were for Twickenham! Anyway, luckily they are both dropping in briefly on Friday morning to collect the framed prints.

