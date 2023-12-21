Previous
Next
21st December 2023 by emmadurnford
327 / 365

21st December 2023

Today is the shortest day of the year.

I’m hoping this is my final trip into Kingston today as I went to meet my friend Sarah. We enjoyed a couple of coffees in All Saints church cafe. Next we popped into Fenwicks to see her daughter Lillie before parting our separate ways as I went looking for socks (last Christmas present) and then a Waitrose shop where I got everything outstanding apart from dill - not a show stopper!

Back home to write the neighbours Christmas cards and wrap the last present. Today’ photo is a trio of parakeets in the Walnut tree… mimicking ‘three French hens’!
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise