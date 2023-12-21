21st December 2023

Today is the shortest day of the year.



I’m hoping this is my final trip into Kingston today as I went to meet my friend Sarah. We enjoyed a couple of coffees in All Saints church cafe. Next we popped into Fenwicks to see her daughter Lillie before parting our separate ways as I went looking for socks (last Christmas present) and then a Waitrose shop where I got everything outstanding apart from dill - not a show stopper!



Back home to write the neighbours Christmas cards and wrap the last present. Today’ photo is a trio of parakeets in the Walnut tree… mimicking ‘three French hens’!

