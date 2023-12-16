Previous
16th December 2023 by emmadurnford
16th December 2023

I finally managed to post Sophie’s parcel today in good time to arrive before her birthday on the 20th of December. David’s coffee beans arrived yesterday which was the last thing I was waiting for. I’m using DPD as the Post Office is expensive and doesn’t have that great a record for reliability now so I had to drive to drop off the parcel to the pharmacy on Kingston Road.

Afterwards I stopped at Sainsbury’s to pick up a paper - this is the flooded road I had to drive across a flooded road to get there - it feels like Teddington is becoming a little Venice of Middlesex! The to the Sorting Office to post all my Christmas cards and all before the last sending day for second class mail.

I sent the afternoon designing the publicity flyer for next years photographic exhibition - it doesn’t seem to stop!
Emma Durnford

