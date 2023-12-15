Previous
15th December 2023 by emmadurnford
322 / 365

15th December 2023

I recovered this morning from all the work yesterday and spent the first couple of hours of the day washing up all the cutlery from yesterdays social.

In the afternoon I sat and wrote over 35 Christmas cards to send off tomorrow.
Emma Durnford

