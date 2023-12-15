Sign up
15th December 2023
I recovered this morning from all the work yesterday and spent the first couple of hours of the day washing up all the cutlery from yesterdays social.
In the afternoon I sat and wrote over 35 Christmas cards to send off tomorrow.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
3995
photos
17
followers
15
following
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
and
,
white
,
dirty
,
bin
,
cutlery
,
bucket
