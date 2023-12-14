14th December 2023

This morning I finished decorating the cake and made 2kgs of potato salad. I picked up the books I had ordered from Matt who is head of the RNLI and also owns the architects company down by the lock. The books are beautiful and are raising funds for St Heroes hospital where he was treated for a brain haemorrhage. Afterwards I caught the R68 to Richmond to deliver the restock of Christmas cards. I couldn’t believe it when I found my spinner had been moved to the back of the store again. I had a head to head with ‘Al’ who apparently moved from being the manager to not having any influence at all. Apparently she will have to contact the man in charge of the region to discuss moving it back - pathetic and the start I feel, of yet another long term problem.



Back to Teddington on the bus this time, stopping at the library to pick up some books and back to Matt’s to collect my umbrella that I had left at Matt’s by mistake.



In the afternoon I got everything ready for the photo club Christmas Social in the evening. Colin is suffering from a very bad cold and unfortunately he was not up to coming so I had to pack the car and go by myself. I set off early and got there first which gave me time to get everything up to the room.



It was a lot of work but luckily some others arrived to give a hand. Every year I worry in case we don’t have enough food and every year we have plenty. The evening went very well as did my logo quiz. The tables looked good with cutlery and red napkins. We cleared up at the end of the evening and I was given a hand to take all the bits back down again and even had a few slices of cake to bring back with me for Colin - along with a ‘bin’ full of dirty cutlery to sort out tomorrow. I was pretty tired but I think the evening went off very well.

