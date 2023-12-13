Previous
Next
13th December 2023 by emmadurnford
320 / 365

13th December 2023

I popped over to Richmond to count cards and to discover that my spinner has been moved to the back of the store. I give up.

In the afternoon I wrapped Sophie, David and Isabelle’s presents. I am still waiting for David’s final present to arrive before I can send them all up to Staffordshire.

In the evening I baked a coffee cake for tomorrows photo club shenanigans.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise