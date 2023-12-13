Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
320 / 365
13th December 2023
I popped over to Richmond to count cards and to discover that my spinner has been moved to the back of the store. I give up.
In the afternoon I wrapped Sophie, David and Isabelle’s presents. I am still waiting for David’s final present to arrive before I can send them all up to Staffordshire.
In the evening I baked a coffee cake for tomorrows photo club shenanigans.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
3995
photos
17
followers
15
following
90% complete
View this month »
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Latest from all albums
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2023 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th December 2023 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
home
,
cooking
,
sauce
,
cranberry
,
containers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close