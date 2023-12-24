Previous
24th December 2023
24th December 2023

Happy Christmas Eve.

The turkey went in this morning as we have venison to cook tomorrow. I cut up the coconut ice and fudge (which for some strange reason had totally stuck to the bottom of the pan). Later it was a last minute emergency trip to Sainsbury’s for more apple juice and bread and finally cooking the ‘pigs in blankets’.

We normally have half a salmon for Christmas Eve but as we are having a light lunch based on prawns and fish tomorrow, we had a three fish pie instead, finishing up with eclairs!

I think we are finally ready… (despite a few worries about the effectiveness of the fridge in the garage)… Christmas here we come!
Emma Durnford

