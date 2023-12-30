Previous
30th December 2023 by emmadurnford
30th December 2023

We were up in good time this morning as we were headed down to Cornwall to spend New Year with Mum and Ian. Surprisingly the roads were fairly quiet unlike previous years.

This is the classic view of Cookworthy Knapp - aka The Cornish Trees. It’s a classic site on the A30 on the way to Cornwall and virtually on the border between Devon and Cornwall. A bit of Googling revealed that they are a copse of 140 beech with nicknames including ‘Nearly Home Trees’, ’The Pasty’ and ‘The Coming Home’ trees.

We arrived in a very good time and it was great to see Mum and Ian since we last saw them in November.

