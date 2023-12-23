Previous
23rd December 2023 by emmadurnford
The weather was set fine for today so as the forecast was not so good for tomorrow, we planned to walk to Hampton Court Palace for our annual trip to see the skating rink in th afternoon.

In the morning I popped into M&S for my paper and some milk… it was manic.

Once we had finished various tasks, we walked through Bushy Park on our annual mistletoe hunt… just a few little bits with berries for the hall. Whilst we are trying to surreptitiously cut some down, a lovely golden Labrador puppy rushed up with its ball and continued to bring it back and sit obligingly for it to be thrown again. What were the odds when we discovered that it’s name is Emma?!

Once the Bushy Park - quest had been fulfilled - we walked on to Hampton Court Palace. It takes longer now as the gates are now almost permanently closed through the gardens which is a real shame. The ice rink was really pretty this year and with a big tree in the centre of the rink. The hot chocolate was as good as ever and this year I managed not to fall flat on my back which I did last year not even on the ice.

We cheated and caught the R68 back home and I then set about making the annual fudge and coconut ice.
