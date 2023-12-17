Previous
17th December 2023
17th December 2023

The Christmas preparations continue today but first we had a list from Daniel the roofer whom we had spotted working in Watts Lane yesterday. We have a rather nasty looking leak in the roof of the kitchen extension and he came to see what he can do next year. he doesn’t seem too worried and luckily no scaffolding is needed as its only about 8 feet above the ground!

in the afternoon it was present wrapping time. I have already wrapped and sent Sophies and her family so I was a few down and todays photo is of my annual Cinzano and loaned with maraschino cherry which I always have 1-3 of to help me along with the task. Four hours later and all the presents are in piles and wrapped. Just some ribbons to put on in the next few days - my back is suffering now!
Emma Durnford

