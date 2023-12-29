Previous
29th December 2023 by emmadurnford
361 / 365

29th December 2023

During the day I finished off the packing for our trip down to Mums and Ian’s for New Year tomorrow.

However, in the afternoon we headed uptown for the annual pantomime that Karen’s husband Ian buys tickets to. We go to the top pantomime at the London Palladium and although I am not that big a fan of pantomimes (last year was not that good) - this year was much better. We were in good company as in the adjacent box (we had front row dress circle tickets!) was seated Elton John, his husband David Furness and their children. A fun evening.
29th December 2023

Emma Durnford

This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
99% complete

Photo Details

