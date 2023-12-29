29th December 2023

During the day I finished off the packing for our trip down to Mums and Ian’s for New Year tomorrow.



However, in the afternoon we headed uptown for the annual pantomime that Karen’s husband Ian buys tickets to. We go to the top pantomime at the London Palladium and although I am not that big a fan of pantomimes (last year was not that good) - this year was much better. We were in good company as in the adjacent box (we had front row dress circle tickets!) was seated Elton John, his husband David Furness and their children. A fun evening.

