31st December 2023

Last day of 2023.



We started the day with presents and it was really nice to have managed to stretch out Christmas over 5 days. In the day we dodged showers to get out for some fresh air down on the Prom. In the evening we ate dinner early on but everyone started to snooze on the sofa. I woke everyone up by making people pull the cracker is had bought with quiz questions in.



Just before mid night we headed out (now windy but dry) and I produced the fireworks that I had hidden in the boot so Colin wouldn’t stress out. It was a challenge lighting the two big fireworks in the wind and I’ll be honest, I was looking down for quite some time to check they had to gone out but they did light in the end and were pretty impressive. We toasted the new year when we got back.

