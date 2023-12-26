Previous
Next
26th December 2023 by emmadurnford
360 / 365

26th December 2023

Happy Boxing Day!

Chris and Monika stayed over last night so I put on a big breakfast - somehow we were hungry despite the massive spread last night. We started the day with croissants and smashed avocado and poached eggs on toast with tea and coffee. We were all heading over to Karen and Ian’s for Christmas lunch ‘part deux’. We drove separately as Chris and Monika were heading home in the evening. The dogs went mad as usual but I managed to protect Colin from being eaten.

It was a nice day although I have to say, I think we rather trumped it yesterday with our Christmas lunch.

Here is Colin with a massive ‘Snowball’.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise