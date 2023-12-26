26th December 2023

Happy Boxing Day!



Chris and Monika stayed over last night so I put on a big breakfast - somehow we were hungry despite the massive spread last night. We started the day with croissants and smashed avocado and poached eggs on toast with tea and coffee. We were all heading over to Karen and Ian’s for Christmas lunch ‘part deux’. We drove separately as Chris and Monika were heading home in the evening. The dogs went mad as usual but I managed to protect Colin from being eaten.



It was a nice day although I have to say, I think we rather trumped it yesterday with our Christmas lunch.



Here is Colin with a massive ‘Snowball’.

