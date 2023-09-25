Previous
25th September 2023 by emmadurnford
25th September 2023

Oh my goodness. So many emails to write today along with contacting people, sorting out prospective future Christmas markets, making up cards and prepping invoices.

I also am trying to sort days for a photo shoot and read masses of information for tonights photo club Committee meeting which looks like it’ll be a long one. All the time I’m doing ‘this time last week… two weeks ago… three weeks ago’…!

Last minute update - just had the longest committee meeting yet on Zoom - 2.75 hours!! Never has the phrase ‘losing the will to live’ been more relevant for this evening - evidence attached!
