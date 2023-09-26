Previous
26th September 2023 by emmadurnford
26th September 2023

It was an early start today as Colin has managed to get to his final dental appointment to fit his new crown without his temporary crown falling out whilst we were in France - despite steaks, roast duck and French sticks consumed!

Typically the traffic was not that bad so we waited in the The Barons for a while and then after I dropped him off I headed to Marble Hill car park and worked on my laptop until he called to be picked up. It was a lot quicker than both of us had expected but it looks good.

I had reschedule my hair trim until later in the day and set off early so I could do a quick trip around Lidl, buy some more chewy sticks for Mr Huffkins from Squires and finally fill the car up with petrol all of which I managed in perfect time.

This is Harper/Kevin (don’t ask!) - one of Steph’s two Yorkshire Terriers who I get on well with - he likes to sit under my black robe when I’m having my hair trimmed. Looking smart I drove home to unpack the shopping and have lunch.

Later in the afternoon I walked down to Boots for my flu jab. She was very good and I was very brave!
