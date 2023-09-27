Previous
Next
27th September 2023 by emmadurnford
270 / 365

27th September 2023

Colin was at golf this morning so I continued with my secret plans to sort out his birthday trip. I have been trying to book a restaurant for his actual birthday and to be honest most of the trip was based around the fact that there was a good duck restaurant there… I discovered from our hotel who kindly tried to book it that it is now permanently closed for unknown reasons - I can’t believe it! Back to the drawing board to my number two choice. After the challenges when we were away earlier this month, I am determined to book at least two of the 4-nights restaurants in advance and have the other ideas on standby.

This afternoon we drove over to Imber Court and then Molesey so I could drop over a card delivery to Julia at Card Collection and also the first batch of Christmas cards, clearing a bit of the sofa in the spare room. We have not caught up for quite some time and we spent a long time chatting catching up on news.

Later in the day Karen and Charley came over (after watching their horses at a race at Kenwood and we all had their favourite Chinese takeaway.

Whoops - only a Wordle today.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise