27th September 2023

Colin was at golf this morning so I continued with my secret plans to sort out his birthday trip. I have been trying to book a restaurant for his actual birthday and to be honest most of the trip was based around the fact that there was a good duck restaurant there… I discovered from our hotel who kindly tried to book it that it is now permanently closed for unknown reasons - I can’t believe it! Back to the drawing board to my number two choice. After the challenges when we were away earlier this month, I am determined to book at least two of the 4-nights restaurants in advance and have the other ideas on standby.



This afternoon we drove over to Imber Court and then Molesey so I could drop over a card delivery to Julia at Card Collection and also the first batch of Christmas cards, clearing a bit of the sofa in the spare room. We have not caught up for quite some time and we spent a long time chatting catching up on news.



Later in the day Karen and Charley came over (after watching their horses at a race at Kenwood and we all had their favourite Chinese takeaway.



Whoops - only a Wordle today.

