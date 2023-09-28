28th September 2023

Up and out into Twickenham this morning. We have had problems with our post as there are not enough posties to deliver so weeks can go by with no deliveries and we have to hope it has been sorted when we go and try and collect it from the main post office.



Our CPZ permit expires at the end of October and although we could renew online, we are worried that if it goes the pst we will to receive it in time. We had an appointment at 10.00am at the Civic Centre to collect a permit. I’ve never been in there before and it was massive - a huge space with a high glass ceiling with a hanging artwork - very surprising.



In the afternoon Colin had his flu jab as well so we are now protected against the world!!

