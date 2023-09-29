Previous
29th September 2023 by emmadurnford
29th September 2023

Today I was working mainly on backing up images to all my external hard drives from my laptop! I also as going through plans for a possible trip to Valencia for my birthday next year, looking at flights at AirBB apartments - no decisions made yet.

Later in the afternoon we headed out to Fulwell golf club as they had a BBQ and entertainment night. I didn’t feel 100% but made an effort to get ready. We almost missed the BBQ as they were packing up and the evening started a little slowly on the entertainment front but it rapidly improved with some good singers and a great magician and I don’t normally like magicians! It was a good nights entertainment and certainly better than the usual Friday infant of the television.
