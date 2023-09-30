Sign up
273 / 365
30th September 2023
Most of today the Ryder Cup was on the television - looks like Europe are doing very well so far!
Only a Wordle today!
30th September 2023
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
Tags
wordle
