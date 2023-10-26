26th October 2023

It was a high maintenance session for me this morning as I had booked a gel pedicure to replace my summery blue tones with a more autumnal hue, mainly to show up my sister Hester’s ‘running’ toes next week when we are together in Florence! They look great but my happiness was slightly marred on my return home as photos I had ordered a while ago had finally arrived but stupidly I had uploaded the wrong files - totally my own fault duo now I will have to wait until our return from Italy to reorder again.



Photo club in the evening with a judging night and for the first time in quite some time, I had submitted two images. He was not a great judge and his marking did not always relate to the comments he made. However as I got an 8 and 8.5 I was happy as that was one of the higher scores of the evening.

