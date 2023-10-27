Previous
Next
27th October 2023.PNG by emmadurnford
300 / 365

27th October 2023.PNG

I was scurrying around this morning making up the bedroom for Mum and Ian’s arrival later in the day as they arrive before our trip to Florence on Monday. I did not need to do quite such a deep clean as usual as I had already done this last week before Karen and Ian came over for dinner on the Saturday so that was a relief.

I made a Spaghetti Bolognese ready for the benign so I could spend more time with Mum and Ian.

Apparently it was a nightmare journey up from Cornwall, mainly because this is half term week both our end and in Cornwall so I think many people were travelling back home on the Friday. At least we are all here safe and sound and felt better after a glass of red wine with dinner. Just a Wordle today.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise