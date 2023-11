7th November 2023

Over to Steph’s for a trim today (I did hack my fringe before we went to Florence at 4.30am!) and then after lunch I had arranged a meeting at the Landmark Centre with Abi to discuss next years photographic exhibition.



I finally signed the agreement and discovered that there will be a lot of changes in process due to new licences which unfortunately will lead to less revenue coming in. The rest of the day was spent trying to work out how to break this to the Treasurer and Committee!