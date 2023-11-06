Previous
Next
6th November 2023 by emmadurnford
304 / 365

6th November 2023

How sad - this time last week it was a 4.00am rise to catch the plane to Florence. Today it was a bit of a lie in but then coping with all the emails and paperwork that have accrued over the past week.

I re-ordered montage prints and at lunchtime the engineer arrived to repair he light in the stove which had broken before we went away. Somehow not really as interesting as last week. Afterwards I got Isabelle’s birthday card and presents into the post and paid for a rapid 24 hour turnaround as I’m hoping they’ll make it to her for her 10th birthday on Wednesday - the same date as my Mum’s 80th birthday.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise