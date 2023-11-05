5th November 2023

I was whizzing around a bit as Mum and Ian had to set off after lunch all the way to Stanstead airport as they are off on another trip. This time they are going to Spain for wolf watching on a flight tomorrow. I rustled up quiche and baked potatoes for lunch.



I gave Mum’s collection of 80th birthday cards to Ian to take with him and I have written in Spanish inside Mum’s homemade card that it’s her 80th birthday and people must help her celebrate! They are coming back for a couple of nights on their return next weekend.



Last shot of the day… Hester and I went a bit mad in Florence and despite not intending to, we bought ourselves each a tacky bright blue mini ‘David’ to take home, a slightly larger blue one for Sophie and a bright orange one for Mim. I didn’t tell Colin but have just placed it on our living room shelf - how long before he notices?!!

