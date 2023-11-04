4th November 2023

We did not get much of a lie in as our flight back from Pisa was at 12.00pm and we had to allow for a two hour check in and the taxi to the airport. Breakfast was very nice and it would have been good to be able to linger.



Check in was easy although Hester and Brian had a few issues getting through security! We had a brief chance to catch up and say our goodbyes before we had to go through passport control. This is our ‘goodbye selfie’!



Our plane was delayed but not too badly, it was also very crowded, proxy because eat plane we had originally booked on (yesterday) had been cancelled so there were probably almost double the number of passengers. The taxi was waiting - another challenge to find the driver in the arrivals terminal - and then we arrived back home. I managed to rustle up some bacon butties for a late lunch and then by popular demand, game and chips for dinner. A classy culinary end to Mum’s 80th birthday celebrations in Florence

