"Lady Liberty" by eudora
"Lady Liberty"

Painted by Seth in 2014. I've posted this before because it's one of my favorites. The colors are fading with time, but that impermanence is, for me, part of the beauty of street art. Take the time to look, as it may be gone soon.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
marie-elizabeth
I love this one!
July 12th, 2022  
