Photo 413
Foxgloves
There were three different colors of this dwarf foxglove in the gardens at Wickham Park.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flower
garden
blossoms
perennial
foxglove
wickham park
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonderful color and nice against the dark background
May 26th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful flowers
May 26th, 2022
