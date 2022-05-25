Previous
Foxgloves by falcon11
Photo 413

Foxgloves

There were three different colors of this dwarf foxglove in the gardens at Wickham Park.
25th May 2022

Allison Maltese

Jane Pittenger ace
Wonderful color and nice against the dark background
May 26th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful flowers
May 26th, 2022  
