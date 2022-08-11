Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 425
Flower Pattern #2
Since I am not supposed to be out in the sunlight this week, I picked a bunch of flowers from the garden and worked on some pattern designs. This one includes pink phlox and black-eyed susans.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2334
photos
54
followers
20
following
116% complete
View this month »
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
Latest from all albums
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
425
1909
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
KaleidaCam
Taken
10th August 2022 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pattern
,
colorful
,
kaleidacam
,
iphone art
Diana
ace
How absolutely magnificent Allison, I have no idea how you did this but it is stunning!
August 11th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
All with the flower from your garden? how cool!
August 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close