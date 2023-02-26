Previous
Sunrise on the Bay by falcon11
Sunrise on the Bay

There were a pair of dolphins that surfaced near me by the seawall, but I was too startled to get a good shot. I caught this one on its way out to the bay. They swim very fast!
Allison Maltese

falcon11
