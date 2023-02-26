Sign up
Photo 449
Sunrise on the Bay
There were a pair of dolphins that surfaced near me by the seawall, but I was too startled to get a good shot. I caught this one on its way out to the bay. They swim very fast!
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2530
photos
63
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th February 2023 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dolphin
,
sunrise
,
bay
,
florida
