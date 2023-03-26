Previous
Hammonasset River Patterns by falcon11
Photo 452

Hammonasset River Patterns

I took a few photos here at the beginning of my hike, and when I came back, the light had completely changed, accentuating the reflections of the bright blue sky. An overview shot of the river in my main album: http://365project.org/falcon11/365
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
123% complete

