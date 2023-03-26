Sign up
Photo 452
Hammonasset River Patterns
I took a few photos here at the beginning of my hike, and when I came back, the light had completely changed, accentuating the reflections of the bright blue sky. An overview shot of the river in my main album:
http://365project.org/falcon11/365
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th March 2023 2:49pm
Tags
reflections
river
abstract
pattens
water patterns
