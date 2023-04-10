Previous
New York City Skyline by falcon11
New York City Skyline

I had never been to this park before, so I was surprised to look up and see the NYC skyline in the distance. Not the best shot with all the haze, but I thought I'd share it nonetheless.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Photo Details

