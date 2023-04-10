Sign up
Photo 455
New York City Skyline
I had never been to this park before, so I was surprised to look up and see the NYC skyline in the distance. Not the best shot with all the haze, but I thought I'd share it nonetheless.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th April 2023 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
new york city
,
nyc skyline
,
long island sound
,
greenwich point park
