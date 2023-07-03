Sign up
Photo 459
Indian Pipes
Also known as Ghost Plant, these colorless pipes are often found on the forest floor. We saw several clumps on our morning hike. See more here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monotropa_uniflora
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2654
photos
64
followers
21
following
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
459
2195
leaves
woods
ghost pipes
indian pipes
ghost plant
Dorothy
Always exciting to fine them!
July 3rd, 2023
