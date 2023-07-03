Previous
Indian Pipes by falcon11
Photo 459

Indian Pipes

Also known as Ghost Plant, these colorless pipes are often found on the forest floor. We saw several clumps on our morning hike. See more here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monotropa_uniflora
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Dorothy ace
Always exciting to fine them!
July 3rd, 2023  
