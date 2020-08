52 Week Challenge - Abstract

It's the mushroom season here on the farm so I grabbed the macro lens and tripod, braved a long sleeve cotton shirt in the heat to ward off the mosquitoes, and headed to the woods with dogs in tow.

I was rewarded with a ton of shots.

This is one attempt at focus stacking that I am not pleased with. Everything is in focus, but it is so hard to know what it is. (the underside of a mushroom)

So it becomes my abstract edition of the 52 week challenge!