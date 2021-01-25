Sign up
Another Karl Blossfeld
This is the last one ... I promise!
I really enjoyed this particular artist.
He did amazing work with the equipment he had to work with!
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
ac-blossfeldt
jackie edwards
ace
oh this is a very good specimen! nice processing!
January 27th, 2021
