Previous
Next
My Prince by farmreporter
308 / 365

My Prince

I had to recruit both dogs to finish off the portrait week. I wanted to use current photos as much as possible to do this challenge.
I gave Shadow the darker, low key look and the lighter tones to Prince.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A true and noble companion.
March 3rd, 2021  
Adi ace
I know this cutie
March 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise