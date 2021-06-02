Sign up
319 / 365
30 Days Wild - A Flower in the Woods
I saw this pretty flower very close to the spider web I posted yesterday.
So good to have the opportunity to stop and smell the roses (or wildflowers in this case!
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Themes and Challenges
NIKON D7200
31st May 2021 10:55am
wildflower
,
30dayswild2021
