343 / 365
Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 2
Okay, okay.
I will get out of landscapes for this challenge yet.
I promise!
But at least this one is actually shot with my 50 mm lens on a full frame camera so it actually follows the rules this time.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3321
photos
145
followers
102
following
93% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
2nd September 2022 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
alberta
,
willow creek
,
nf-sooc-2022
