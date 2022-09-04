Sign up
345 / 365
Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 4
Another shot from Saturday's High School Rodeo.
I am enjoying September's challenge. It sure brings a person back to the basics!
Tried to get this fellow without a distracting background.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
3rd September 2022 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horses
,
cowboy
,
rodeo
,
nf-sooc-2022
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous image 😊
September 8th, 2022
