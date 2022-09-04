Previous
Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 4 by farmreporter
345 / 365

Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 4

Another shot from Saturday's High School Rodeo.
I am enjoying September's challenge. It sure brings a person back to the basics!
Tried to get this fellow without a distracting background.
Wendy

Annie D ace
Gorgeous image 😊
September 8th, 2022  
