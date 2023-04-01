Sign up
Meet Woody B. Thyr
I am going to attempt April's one subject with Woody starring in some still lifes, which I desperately need to learn.
So - expect to see much of Woody throughout the month.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
plant
,
mannequin
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
look forward to your month!
April 2nd, 2023
