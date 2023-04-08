Sign up
Say Cheese!!
Another photo no-no ... allowing someone who knows nothing about photography handle a camera.
Woody B. Thyr is a lot like me. He would rather be behind the camera than in front of the lens!
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
1
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Tags
camera
,
mannequin
,
get-pushed-557
Wendy
ace
@salza
Here is another no-no for you!
Though probably not the kind you had in mind - lol!!
April 10th, 2023
Here is another no-no for you!
Though probably not the kind you had in mind - lol!!