Photo 435
May Words - In the Cupboard ...
... are the dog treats and Shadow cannot understand why I am taking his picture instead of giving him one!
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Wendy
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Views
3
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
13th May 2020 12:14pm
Tags
sad
,
treats
,
cupboard
,
border collie
,
may20words
